Duran Duran set August 2023 tour date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Duran Duran will be swinging by Sacramento as part of their new 2023 North American tour announced on Wednesday.
The 26-date tour kicks off after Duran Duran's stint at BottleRock Napa in May.
Sacramento has a date with Duran Duran at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 24.
Funk legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC as well as indie rockers Bastille are slated as opening acts for all the shows.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Feb. 16.
