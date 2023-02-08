Duran Duran set August 2023 tour date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Duran Duran will be swinging by Sacramento as part of their new 2023 North American tour announced on Wednesday.

The 26-date tour kicks off after Duran Duran's stint at BottleRock Napa in May.

Duran Duran announce their 2023 North American FUTURE PAST Arena Tour. @bastille

join @nilerodgers & CHIC as special guests on all dates. DD VIP pre-sale Feb 13 at 10am local market time. General on-sale Feb 16 at 10am local market time. Visit https://t.co/dNyWW8V8xc for sc… pic.twitter.com/OU0S3PLqFS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) February 8, 2023

Sacramento has a date with Duran Duran at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 24.

Funk legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC as well as indie rockers Bastille are slated as opening acts for all the shows.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Feb. 16.