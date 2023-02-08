Watch CBS News
Duran Duran set August 2023 tour date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Duran Duran will be swinging by Sacramento as part of their new 2023 North American tour announced on Wednesday.

The 26-date tour kicks off after Duran Duran's stint at BottleRock Napa in May.

Sacramento has a date with Duran Duran at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 24.

Funk legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC as well as indie rockers Bastille are slated as opening acts for all the shows.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Feb. 16. 

First published on February 8, 2023 / 7:20 AM

