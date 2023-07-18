DUI suspect crashes into parked cars, apartment building in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A DUI suspect is under arrest after a series of crashes after he left a restaurant early Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the suspect left a restaurant off La Riviera Drive, near Salmon Falls Drive, around 2 a.m. and then immediately crashed into two parked vehicles at the Jack in the Box next door.
The suspect then tried to drive away again – but crashed into an apartment building just across the street.
Luckily, the side of the building he hit was the living room of a unit. No injuries were reported.
Officers say the suspect tried to do a handstand when he was approached. He is now in custody.
Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.
