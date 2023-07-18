Watch CBS News
Local News

DUI suspect crashes into parked cars, apartment building in Sacramento County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect crashes into building in Sacramento County
DUI suspect crashes into building in Sacramento County 01:29

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A DUI suspect is under arrest after a series of crashes after he left a restaurant early Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the suspect left a restaurant off La Riviera Drive, near Salmon Falls Drive, around 2 a.m. and then immediately crashed into two parked vehicles at the Jack in the Box next door.

The suspect then tried to drive away again – but crashed into an apartment building just across the street.

Luckily, the side of the building he hit was the living room of a unit. No injuries were reported.

Officers say the suspect tried to do a handstand when he was approached. He is now in custody.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 6:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.