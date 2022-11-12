Watch CBS News
DUI saturation patrol in West Sacramento nets 60 citations, 2 impounded cars in one night

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — Police in West Sacramento say they issued dozens of citations in Friday night's DUI saturation patrol mission. 

west sacramento saturation patrol friday night
One of the West Sacramento police officers during Friday night's DUI saturation patrol. West Sacramento Police Department

West Sacramento police officers pulled over a total of 69 vehicles, the department says. Of those stops, police say 60 citations were issued. 

Police say two vehicles were also impounded for drivers who were allegedly using a suspended license.

Officers from the Woodland Police Department helped in the patrol. 

First published on November 12, 2022 / 3:45 PM

