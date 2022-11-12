DUI saturation patrol in West Sacramento nets 60 citations, 2 impounded cars in one night
WEST SACRAMENTO — Police in West Sacramento say they issued dozens of citations in Friday night's DUI saturation patrol mission.
West Sacramento police officers pulled over a total of 69 vehicles, the department says. Of those stops, police say 60 citations were issued.
Police say two vehicles were also impounded for drivers who were allegedly using a suspended license.
Officers from the Woodland Police Department helped in the patrol.
