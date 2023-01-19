"It was near-whiteout conditions": Drivers brave last blast through the Sierra

NYACK — It doesn't take much to run into trouble on the roads near Nyack. A CBS13 crew came across a driver who slid and got stuck in a snowbank before his car even made it onto the highway Wednesday.

There's no doubt it's a nasty night for a road trip.

"Literally, as we were getting through Truckee, it was near-whiteout conditions and I was like, 'Oh, this is fun,'" said driver John Dela Cuadra.

"The snow is flying pretty thick and the roads are pretty icy," said driver Mark Honer.

But Mark hit the road ready. He's an Eagle Scout who's now leading a boys' troop and a girls' troop. He's making the trek from Truckee to the San Francisco Bay Area to help one of his scouts with a project and he went prepared just in case he gets stranded on the road.

"This is the crux of my survival gear. This will get me down to about zero," said Mark.

He showed CBS13 sleeping bags, a down jacket and even a survival bag of snacks he keeps in his truck.

It's a good idea in a long drive through the blowing snow from Truckee to the Bay area. It's rough travel in the Sierra with a foot or more expected for the passes Wednesday and it's expected to snow as low as 3,000 feet. Once you get through all that, get ready for the rain.

"I am prepared. I've got chains, everything like supplies, but the goal is to not be here that long," said John.

"I have a pretty monster truck that could get through it, but you never know when there's going to be an accident and you're going to be stuck for hours. Always carry something warm," said Mark.

Heavy rain hit the valley Wednesday night with snow falling as low as Alta and even Gold Run.

