Driver shot before crashing in south Sacramento, police say
Sacramento police are investigating after a driver was shot before crashing Thursday evening along Franklin Boulevard.
The department said that a caller reported just before 5 p.m. that a driver who had just crashed in their vehicle had also been shot.
First responders arrived and took the injured driver to an area hospital. That person's condition is not known.
Investigators said it appears that the shooting happened along Florin Road. The victim attempted to drive away before crashing.