Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver shot before crashing in south Sacramento, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police investigate after driver shot before crashing car
Sacramento police investigate after driver shot before crashing car 00:22

Sacramento police are investigating after a driver was shot before crashing Thursday evening along Franklin Boulevard.

The department said that a caller reported just before 5 p.m. that a driver who had just crashed in their vehicle had also been shot.

First responders arrived and took the injured driver to an area hospital. That person's condition is not known.

Investigators said it appears that the shooting happened along Florin Road. The victim attempted to drive away before crashing.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.