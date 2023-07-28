Driver of vehicle killed in fatal crash identified as Julie Allan, 63

ELK GROVE - A woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash along Elk Grove Boulevard between Ginther Drive and Roseville Road, according to the Elk Grove police. Based on their preliminary investigation, police determined that the driver, 63-year-old Julie Ann Alan, was driving east in the westbound lanes of Elk Grove Boulevard when she veered across the center median and crashed into a tree.

Officers and medical personnel treated Allan who, was unconscious and, unfortunately, died of her injuries. Police say Allan was driving under the influence of alcohol and was not wearing her seatbelt when she crashed.