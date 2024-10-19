Watch CBS News
Driver hits 2 people at Stockton Boulevard bus stop, Sacramento police say

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police said a driver struck and injured two people at a bus stop Saturday morning. 

The crash happened around 11 a.m., near Stockton Boulevard and McMahon Drive. 

Police said one of the victims, a woman, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim, a man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. 

Investigators do not yet know if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

