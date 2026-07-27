Driver flips car over while trying to escape from Stockton police

A driver crashed and flipped the car they were in over while trying to escape from Stockton officers, police said Monday.

Just before 4 p.m., officers tried to pull over a vehicle near Thornton Road and West Hammer Lane. Police did not say what led to the traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

The driver sideswiped a sedan during the chase but continued to drive, eventually flipping the vehicle over in a grassy area in the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue, police said.

Three people got out of the vehicle and tried to run from the scene, but police said officers were able to detain them in the area.

No one was injured, and police said the driver of the sedan, who was a solo occupant, was not injured.