Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver flees scene of deadly south Sacramento hit-and-run, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in south Sacramento
Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in south Sacramento 00:27

A search is underway for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in the south Sacramento area, police said Monday night.

Sacramento police said it happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fruitridge Road and 24th Street.

The pedestrian, only described as an adult woman, was declared dead at the scene.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

The collision forced an extended closure of Fruitridge Road between 24th and 28th streets.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.