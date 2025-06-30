Driver flees scene of deadly south Sacramento hit-and-run, police say

A search is underway for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in the south Sacramento area, police said Monday night.

Sacramento police said it happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fruitridge Road and 24th Street.

The pedestrian, only described as an adult woman, was declared dead at the scene.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

The collision forced an extended closure of Fruitridge Road between 24th and 28th streets.