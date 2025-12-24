Driver dies in fiery freeway crash on Christmas Eve near Sacramento

A driver was killed in a fiery freeway crash just north of Sacramento on Christmas Eve, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Elkhorn Boulevard, in the Foothills Farms area.

When firefighters arrived, they found a van that had drifted off the roadway and slammed into a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Metro Fire personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene, the CHP said. No other vehicles were involved.

Officials have not released the identity of the driver or what may have caused the van to leave the roadway.