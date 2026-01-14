Driver dies after truck crashes off Highway 49 into Nevada City creek

A driver is dead after a pickup truck crashed off Highway 49 and into Deer Creek in Nevada City on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Grass Valley division said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. along southbound Highway 49 near the Broad Street off-ramp. Investigators say the driver lost control while rounding a curve beneath the Broad Street overcrossing, crossed through the northbound lanes, went over the off-ramp, and plunged down into Deer Creek.

The pickup truck landed wheels up in the creek. Fire crews responded and had to remove the driver, an adult man who officials said was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the CHP said.

No other vehicles were involved, and no passengers were inside the truck at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.