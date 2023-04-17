Watch CBS News
Driver dies after crashing into metal pole, guard rail on Highway 50 near Folsom

FOLSOM — A driver died after crashing into a metal pole and guard rail on Highway 50 near Folsom, authorities said Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said the crash happened shortly before 10:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Hazel Avenue

The driver, a 52-year-old man, veered off the roadway and struck the metal base of a changeable message sign before hitting a metal rail. He died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

No one else was in the vehicle or involved in the crash.

