Driver crashes off overpass onto Highway 99 in Sacramento, CHP says

A driver was hospitalized after crashing their vehicle from an overpass onto Highway 99 in Sacramento, causing late-night traffic delays on Thursday.

California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento office said the driver veered off the Martin Luther King Jr. overpass onto northbound 99 shortly after 10 p.m. That driver suffered only minor injuries, officials said.

The vehicle crashed through a fence before going off the overpass, causing debris to fall into the southbound lanes.

The CHP said several vehicles struck that debris. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the initial crash remains under investigation.

The debris had blocked the southbound lanes, the CHP said, but traffic was moving again on both sides of the highway around 11 p.m.