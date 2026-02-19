Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver crashes off overpass onto Highway 99 in Sacramento, CHP says

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A driver was hospitalized after crashing their vehicle from an overpass onto Highway 99 in Sacramento, causing late-night traffic delays on Thursday.

California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento office said the driver veered off the Martin Luther King Jr. overpass onto northbound 99 shortly after 10 p.m. That driver suffered only minor injuries, officials said.

The vehicle crashed through a fence before going off the overpass, causing debris to fall into the southbound lanes.

The CHP said several vehicles struck that debris. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the initial crash remains under investigation.

The debris had blocked the southbound lanes, the CHP said, but traffic was moving again on both sides of the highway around 11 p.m.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue