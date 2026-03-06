Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into Citrus Heights home

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A driver who suffered a medical emergency crashed into a home in Citrus Heights on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said crews responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Summerplace Drive after receiving reports of the collision.

Firefighters arrived to find that a vehicle had crashed into the side of a home. First responders determined the driver, an adult male, had experienced a medical issue before the crash, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the house.

car-into-home-citrus-heights.jpg
Sacramento Metro Fire

Firefighters evaluated the driver at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. He was stable when transported, Metro Fire said.

Metro Fire's rescue team also responded to help stabilize the home and ensure it was safe for the occupants.

No other injuries were reported.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue