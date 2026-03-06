Driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into Citrus Heights home

A driver who suffered a medical emergency crashed into a home in Citrus Heights on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said crews responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Summerplace Drive after receiving reports of the collision.

Firefighters arrived to find that a vehicle had crashed into the side of a home. First responders determined the driver, an adult male, had experienced a medical issue before the crash, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the house.

Sacramento Metro Fire

Firefighters evaluated the driver at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. He was stable when transported, Metro Fire said.

Metro Fire's rescue team also responded to help stabilize the home and ensure it was safe for the occupants.

No other injuries were reported.