Driver arrested after Mustang crashes into Orangevale building, CHP says

A driver was arrested Tuesday night after crashing a Ford Mustang into a masonry building in Orangevale and trying to run away, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. near Greenback Lane and Main Avenue.

The impact from the crash caused structural damage, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento office said the 54-year-old male driver was apprehended by officers around 10 p.m. after fleeing the scene of the crash.

He suffered minor injuries and was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run, the CHP said.

The Sacramento County Building Department was expected to evaluate the masonry building for damage.

No additional information was immediately available.