Driver accused of spraying CHP officer in face with unknown chemical during traffic stop

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly sprayed a California Highway Patrol officer in the face with an unknown chemical during a traffic stop.

The incident happened back of July 6. CHP said one of their Valley Division Commercial Enforcement officers pulled over a speeding suspect near Clements in San Joaquin County that morning.

Suspect Timothy Scott Egger. CHP

As the officer went up to the suspect's window, the driver allegedly reached out and sprayed the officer in the face.

Exactly what kind of chemical the suspect used is unknown, but CHP said the officer was left temporarily blinded. The suspect then took off.

CHP said the officer had to be transported to the hospital after the incident. The officer has since been treated and released.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for the driver, now identified as 55-year-old Salida resident Timothy Scott Egger.

Anyone who sees Egger or knows where he might be is urged to call the CHP Valley Division Tip Line at (916) 731-6580.