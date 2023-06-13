Dr. Richard Pan announces bid for Sacramento mayor

SACRAMENTO — A well-known California lawmaker is tossing his hat into the ring to run for mayor of Sacramento.

Dr. Richard Pan, a practicing pediatrician, informally discussed his bid for mayor on Bill Wong's The Ronin Project Podcast. The Democratic politician and physician served in the California Senate from 2014-2022, serving the 6th Senate district.

Pan gained notoriety for authoring some of the nation's toughest childhood vaccine mandates — and taking the heat for that, which at times turned physical.

He joins nearly half a dozen others including: