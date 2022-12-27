Watch CBS News
Dozens of cars damaged and rifled through at Sacramento apartment complex

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Dozens of people at a Sacramento apartment complex are waking up to their cars being smashed in and rifled through Tuesday morning.

Car after car at The Commons at American River complex had their windows smashed.

Exactly how many vehicles were affected is unclear, but residents say dozens were hit.

Other residents say this isn't the first time the complex has seen dozens of en masse break-ins. 

