Downtown Sacramento deli Pennisi's closes after more than 70 years

A deli that called a prominent downtown Sacramento corner home for more than seven decades is now closed for good.

Pennisi's Deli originally opened in 1952 at J and 13th streets and became a lunchtime staple for downtown residents, workers and visitors.

As of Monday, the longtime eatery appeared cleared out and dark.

No exact reason for the closure has been given, but the loss did not go unnoticed by the deli's neighbors.

Pennisi's Deli was shuttred and cleared out.

"I wish there was somebody that would have taken it over and continue it," said Jeroen Gerrese, general manager of the Sheraton Grand hotel across the street. "They've built up quite a reputation over those 74 years."

Legislators, tourists, hotel guests and downtown workers were all common patrons at Pennisi's.

The closure comes the same week a return-to-office mandate takes effect for many state workers, requiring them to be in the office four days a week.

"Being in downtown has not been the easiest over the last couple of years," Gerrese said.

CBS News Sacramento has not yet been able to reach Pennisi's owners for comment on the closure, but the Downtown Business Partnership said the owner had retired.