Light rail, bus service disrupted in Downtown Sacramento due to police situation
SACRAMENTO – Light rail and bus service in one part of Downtown Sacramento has been disrupted due to a police situation late Tuesday morning.
Sacramento police say officers are dealing with a person going through a mental health crisis near 7th and L streets.
Due to the situation, RT buses cannot pass through L Street between 7th and 8th streets. Light rail service between on 8th Street between K and L streets is also disrupted.
Officers are warning people to plan for an alternate way of getting around the area.
