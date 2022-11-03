Downtown Sacramento ice rink to open for the season Nov. 9

SACRAMENTO – The Downtown Sacramento ice rink is just a week away from opening.

Officials announced the yearly tradition will be starting up again on Nov. 9 at 7th and K streets right next to the Golden 1 Center.

Opening day will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and admission reduced to just $2.

General admission will be regularly $15 and $8 for children under 6.

The ice rink will run through Jan. 16, 2023 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and will be open 2-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.