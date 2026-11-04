Sacramento's downtown ice rink returns Wednesday with $2 opening-day skating

Sacramento's downtown ice rink returns Wednesday for its 34th season, with $2 skating offered on opening day.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink at Ali Youssefi Square, near 7th and K streets, opens to the public at 2 p.m. after a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier in the day.

Regular admission will be $15, or $8 for children 6 and younger, with skate rental included.

The rink will operate Tuesdays through Sundays through Jan. 18, with hours of 2-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, weather permitting.

New this season, organizers say they are adding beginner figure skating and hockey lessons.

Several themed events are also planned, including free skating for veterans and active military on Veterans Day, Princess & Superhero Day on Nov. 14 and an A's-sponsored free skate Nov. 22.