Sacramento apartment complex flooded by broken pipe; vandalism suspect arrested
Several units at a downtown Sacramento apartment complex flooded late Monday night after someone vandalized a pipe, police said.
First responders were called to the scene near 7th and H streets just before 10 p.m.
Water was found coming out from the front of the building, with Sacramento Fire crews saying that it appeared someone had tampered with a standpipe on the third floor.
In total, firefighters say eight units were impacted by the flooding. It's unclear how many residents were impacted.
Sacramento police said they arrested 54-year-old Richard Bechtel in connection to the pipe vandalism.
A full damage assessment is pending.