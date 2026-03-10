Sacramento apartment complex flooded by broken pipe; vandalism suspect arrested

Several units at a downtown Sacramento apartment complex flooded late Monday night after someone vandalized a pipe, police said.

First responders were called to the scene near 7th and H streets just before 10 p.m.

Water was found coming out from the front of the building, with Sacramento Fire crews saying that it appeared someone had tampered with a standpipe on the third floor.

Scene of the flooding late Monday night.

In total, firefighters say eight units were impacted by the flooding. It's unclear how many residents were impacted.

Sacramento police said they arrested 54-year-old Richard Bechtel in connection to the pipe vandalism.

A full damage assessment is pending.