Sacramento police announce arrest in downtown shooting that injured 2

Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area
A suspect in a downtown Sacramento shooting that injured two people was arrested, Sacramento police said on Monday.

Police said the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Andrew Jiminez of Apple Valley, and that he was arrested on Sunday by the California Highway Patrol in connection with a pursuit and firearm charges. He was then booked into the Placer County Jail.

Sacramento police said they were in the process of getting a warrant for attempted murder.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 1:30, near 8th and K streets.

When police responded to the area, they found two people who were injured. The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.  

