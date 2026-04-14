Downtown Lodi employees sign petition to fix parking ticket policies

It's been a problem for years: parking in Downtown Lodi.

Mariah Peoples works as a hairstylist at Salon by Kat in the heart of downtown. Many of her clients take longer than 90 minutes, but that's how long she and her employees have to park, or they'll get hit with a ticket.

"I think I've gotten three or four," she said. "Sometimes I'm in the middle [of working with a client], and I can't just leave. Then here comes the parking meter guy, and I'm like, 'Well, I guess I'm going to eat that later.' "

Each ticket costs $45 and can quickly add up.

Now, over 140 downtown employees have signed a petition asking the city council to fix parking ticket policies in the area and create safer spaces to park.

"I won't park in the garage," Peoples said. "It's just scary, especially at night. It's pretty bad."

Other shop owners like Danielle Dorton at McKinleys Frame Shop & Gift Boutique think the 90-minute parking and ticketing policies work for her business.

"I've had people drive around for 20 minutes and then call me and say, 'I can't come. I can't find parking,' " Dorton explained. "I've had employees of other businesses parking in front of my shop all day and not move. That's unfortunate because I need space."

But as she said, some parts of downtown parking are good while others need some work.

"You got to think of your customers, but you also got to think about the business owners," Dorton said. "It's double-sided, but honestly, it comes down to respect. Everybody needs to respect each other, whether you're a customer, an owner, or employee."

"Maybe making them three hours, I feel like that would be like a fair compromise," Peoples continued. "Obviously, they don't want people in the same spot all day, which I get, but 90 minutes is just crazy. It's not enough for anything."

There are parking permits that employees can purchase through the city, but some say there aren't enough for everyone who needs them.

The petition will be brought in front of the council at their next meeting, which is this Wednesday.