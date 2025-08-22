Workers at downtown Davis Starbucks store vote to unionize

Employees at a Starbucks store in Davis have voted to unionize, the workers announced this week.

The downtown Davis Starbucks location at 2nd and F streets had publicized its push to unionize earlier in the month, holding a solidarity "sip-in" on Aug. 16.

Starbucks Workers United has since revealed that the Davis store voted Wednesday to unionize.

"We're so grateful for all the support and love we've received from the community. A leap of faith like this can be scary, but we feel so much pride and can't wait to see what we accomplish," said Brooke Allen, a barista who has worked at the Davis Starbucks for four years, in a statement.

While there are more than 600 unionized Starbucks stores across the U.S., only a handful are in Northern California.

A Starbucks store at 7th and K streets in downtown Sacramento near the Golden 1 Center was one of the first in the region to unionize in 2023. That location was closed in 2024.

"We respect our partners right to choose, through a fair and democratic process, to be represented by a union or not to be represented by a union, and will continue to work together to make Starbucks the best job in retail," Starbucks said in a statement.

With the Davis store's vote, California is now home to a total of 59 unionized Starbucks locations.