Doug McDermott signs $3.6M contract to return to Kings

/ AP

Doug McDermott agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million contract on Monday to return to the Sacramento Kings.

McDermott's agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed that McDermott will be back in Sacramento for a second season after playing 42 games for the Kings in 2024-25.

The 33-year-old McDermott provides another outside shooting threat for Sacramento after he shot 43.6% from 3-point range last season. McDermott averaged 3.5 points per game in limited action last season.

Doug McDermott #7 of the Sacramento Kings looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 24, 2024 in Sacramento. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

McDermott initially entered the league as a first-round pick by Chicago in 2014 and has averaged 8.6 points per game and shot 41.1% from 3 in his 11 seasons in the NBA.

