Man missing after jumping into Donner Lake over Memorial Day weekend

A man is missing after he jumped into Donner Lake and never resurfaced over Memorial Day weekend, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the lake Sunday afternoon after the man jumped into the water from a vessel. He has not been located since.

Truckee police said the search and recovery operations on Sunday ended due to diminishing daylight. Crews will resume the search on Monday morning.

The public boat ramp area at Donner Lake will remain closed until the operations are finished.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office, California State Parks and Truckee Fire Protection District responded to the scene to assist the Truckee Police Department.