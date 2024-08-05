Domestic violence suspect hurt, dies in Modesto after family intervenes, police say

MODESTO – A domestic violence suspect has died after an incident that saw family step in, Modesto police say.

According to the Modesto Police Department, officers were called to a home near Kimble Street and E. Morris Avenue just after midnight Monday.

As officers learned, a domestic violence suspect had been hurt after a family member intervened.

Investigators have not released any other details about what led up to family stepping in, or any information about how the suspect was hurt.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and later died, police say. The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities.

Police say the incident is isolated and all people involved have been contacted.