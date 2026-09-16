Dome Fire burns 1,177 acres in California's Yosemite National Park

The Dome Fire in California's Yosemite National Park has rapidly grown as firefighters work to slow the flames burning in steep terrain.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said the fire has burned roughly 1,177 acres with no containment as of 1:51 p.m. Wednesday. The fire is burning near Wawona in Mariposa County, through a mix of grass, brush and timber near the Chilnualna Falls area.

The fire was first reported Tuesday near Wawona Dome. Access to portions of the fire has been challenging, limiting direct firefighting efforts, officials said.

Several trails have been closed because of the fire, including trails around Chilnualna Falls and routes toward Buena Vista and Crescent Lakes, Yosemite National Park said in a post to social media. Outside of those closures, the park said operations are continuing as usual.

As of Tuesday, Cal Fire said the fire was not posing an immediate threat to developed areas. No evacuations have been ordered.

The cause of the Dome Fire remains under investigation.