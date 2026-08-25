Dolly Parton impacts thousands of Sacramento children through Imagination Library

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has given out over 330 million books to children worldwide. It was inspired by her father who couldn't read or write.

She wanted to give kids the joy and opportunity of learning through books. She did just that for thousands of young minds in the Sacramento region.

"I love reading, and I hope that I pass that down to my kids," Sactown Supermom Creator Gina Ragland said.

Ragland worked previously for a literary nonprofit and continued her work by helping parents through "Sactown Supermom." She knows all about the importance of reading and wants to instill that same love in her two young boys.

"It is really eye-opening," she explained. "I was at an event one time, and the children were crying because it was the first book that they ever owned."

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library fit that need for her and thousands of other children and parents in Northern California.

"It's so impactful for the fact that it is getting brand new books into the hands of kids every single month, age-appropriate ones as well," Ragland said.

This program is relatively new for California, making its start in Yolo County only four years ago.

"As a librarian, I feel like it was a perfect partnership to help prepare children for success in reading and in school and in life," Yolo County Library Manager Elizabeth Gray said. "They understand the emotion, they understand the closeness, they understand the voice, so starting very young is totally appropriate, and it's just a journey, right? Get the little baby started on that reading journey and they will have a lifetime to explore it."

From Yolo to Sacramento to San Joaquin Counties, Parton has helped start a movement not just with her music, but her generosity and wanting to help future generations grow to be the very best they can be.

"Over 8,000 children are signed up for this program, so she is directly leaving a literacy impact on Sacramento families, which is pretty amazing," Ragland shared.

When kids age out of the program at five years old, on the last page of the book, Parton leaves a personal message encouraging them to keep reading, learning and dreaming.

"That's maybe the last book you receive, but if you go to your local public library, you'll find so many books for children your age and every book is a treasure," Gray said. "Then she signs it, 'I will always love you, Dolly.'"

Over 171,000 children in California are currently receiving books through Imagination Library. In Sacramento County alone, over 207,000 books have been delivered since last year and they are committing to over 320,000 in the coming years.

Parton, one of the most successful musicians in the history of country music, died Tuesday after a brief cancer battle. She was 80.