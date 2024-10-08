Watch CBS News
Dog missing for 11 days after Woodland crash reunites with owner

By Richard Ramos

WOODLAND — A nearly two-week-long search effort in Yolo County has resulted in a heartwarming reunion between a man and his best friend.

On Monday, we shared the story of Akemi, a beloved pit bull who went missing 11 days ago after a car crash at Road 98 and West Kentucky Avenue in Woodland.

In the chaos of the crash, Akemi bolted, leaving her owner, JR Sparks, frantic and determined to find her after he was hospitalized for three days with a broken femur.

Instead of returning to his El Dorado County home, Sparks remained in the Woodland area and searched tirelessly, hoping to bring his best friend home.

On Tuesday, we learned that Akemi was found safe and sound. We're told she managed to make a friend with a neighbor who then reached out to Sparks.

