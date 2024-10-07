Woodland community rallies to help find dog missing for 10 days after owner injured in crash

WOODLAND -- Yolo County neighbors are on the prowl for a pup that has been missing for ten days. Akemi, a brown and white female pit bull wearing a black collar, went missing after a crash on September 27 in Woodland.

"I couldn't get out of the car myself because my leg was broken. I was asking the paramedics, 'Where is my dog?' " said JR Sparks, Akemi's owner.

The crash happened at Road 98 and West Kentucky Avenue. Sparks says when his passenger opened the door to get out of the car, Akemi took off. He has not seen her since.

"I've got to have her back. I've been out here every day searching," said Sparks.

Sparks says he was hospitalized for three days after breaking his femur. He has not returned to his home in El Dorado County since the crash; instead, he left the hospital and came right back to the Woodland community to search the neighborhoods nearby for his missing dog.

He's been searching for more than a week now.

Since his car was damaged in the wreck, he has been getting around on a bike that was donated to him by a kind community member in Woodland who heard his story.

"It gets discouraging, you know? I'm glad the community has come together and helped out as much as they have," said Sparks.

Sparks says he won't leave Woodland without Akemi. Neighbors are doing all they can to help reunite the duo.

Missing flyers for the dog are up in the neighborhood surrounding the Woodland Worship Center. That is where Sparks and community members are focusing their search.

"We know how to track and locate dogs and get their patterns down," said Annie Torres, co-founder of Crash Fund, Inc., a nonprofit Yolo County animal rescue. "It's been a community effort of tons and tons of eyes of people that don't know this fellow, don't know us, just getting eyes on this dog. And that has happened," said Torres.

Within the past few days, neighbors have started to spot Akemi wandering the neighborhood dragging her blue leash behind her near Road 98 and Bright Day Drive on their home surveillance cameras. They turned the footage over to the Crash Fund and posted it on social media to spread the word.

"It's our network of volunteers, neighbors, people out walking their dogs, asking, 'Oh gosh, you guys are looking for that pit bull? What can we can we do to help?' It's been quite lovely. People are good and want to help," said Torres.

It's a widespread effort to help find man's best friend as the Woodland community works together to help send Sparks and Akemi back home.

"She deserves a chance to get back to her family and live her life the way it's intended to be," said Torres.

The Crash Fund has put out traps to try and lure Akemi. They know the dog is frightened and is hiding out during the day, especially amid a heat wave.

"She is on the run, terrified in an unknown area. Dogs in that situation normally aren't their best selves because they are under tremendous stress," said Torres.

Torres is asking anyone who spots Akemi in Woodland to not approach her for fear she might run from the area that they know she is in.

Anyone who spots Akemi is urged to contact Torres and the Crash Fund by call or text at 530-383-9616. Tips can also be sent to ashley.sharp@cbs.com and they will be passed along to Torres and Sparks.