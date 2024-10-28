Watch CBS News
Fire rips through North Sacramento home, dog found dead

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – No people were injured but a dog has been found dead after a house fire in Sacramento Monday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene on Los Robles Boulevard just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters found flames coming from the front of a one-story house. The flames then started going into the attic.

Crews say no one was found inside the home, but a small dog was found dead.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

