Fire rips through North Sacramento home, dog found dead

SACRAMENTO – No people were injured but a dog has been found dead after a house fire in Sacramento Monday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene on Los Robles Boulevard just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters found flames coming from the front of a one-story house. The flames then started going into the attic.

Crews say no one was found inside the home, but a small dog was found dead.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.