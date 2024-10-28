Fire rips through North Sacramento home, dog found dead
SACRAMENTO – No people were injured but a dog has been found dead after a house fire in Sacramento Monday morning.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene on Los Robles Boulevard just before 8 a.m.
Firefighters found flames coming from the front of a one-story house. The flames then started going into the attic.
Crews say no one was found inside the home, but a small dog was found dead.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.