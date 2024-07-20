Disneyland workers vote to authorize strike, citing unfair labor practice during bargaining period

Disneyland cast members make moves to unionize Disneyland cast members make moves to unionize 02:10

Thousands of workers at Disney's theme parks and resorts in Southern California announced late Friday night that they have authorized a strike, citing alleged unfair labor practices during recent contract negotiations.

Four unions representing more than 14,000 workers at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and Disney-owned hotels announced the walkout, saying its members overwhelmingly voted in favor after hundreds of alleged labor violations by Disney "interfered with the unions getting the fair contract cast members deserve." They said of the members who participated in the vote, 99% voted in favor of authorizing the strike; however, an exact number was not released.

"Today's overwhelming unfair labor practice strike authorization vote sends a clear message to the company: we are stronger together and will not be divided by scare tactics," the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in a statement on Friday, adding: "We make the theme parks' profits and the magic you find across the resort. But instead of rewarding our hard work and dedication, Disney is intimidating, surveilling, and unlawfully disciplining members, harming our negotiations and our ability to get the contract we deserve."

Over 400 Disney cast members rally outside the Disneyland Main Entrance Ahead of ULP Strike Authorization Vote Disneyland in Anaheim on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The authorization does not mean a strike will happen immediately and both sides could reach a deal. If a strike does happen, it would be the first at Disneyland in 40 years.

"We are fed up with being pushed around by Disney and are ready to fight back against its unfair labor practices," David Hernandez, who is a member of the bargaining committee and monorail operator, said in a statement.

The unions said they have been negotiating a new contract with Disney since April 24. Nearly two months later, on June 10, Disney workers announced that they had filed unfair labor practice charges against the company. The charges, concerning more than 675 workers, are now being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board.

Ahead of the vote, hundreds of Disneyland employees protested outside the world-famous theme park on July 17, calling for better wages and denouncing anti-union practices.

Disney employees hold up signs as they rally outside the main entrance of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 2024, ahead of a planned strike authorization vote. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

A Disneyland representative told CBS News in a statement that the strike authorization is not unusual as part of a negotiation process and that the company looks forward to continuing discussions in upcoming meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

"We greatly appreciate the important roles our cast members play in creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we remain committed to reaching an agreement that focuses on what matters most to them while positioning Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation," the representative said, adding that the parks continue to welcome guests.

The four unions that represent the workers are the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 83; the Service Employees International Union-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW); the Teamsters Local 495; and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 324.

They said they are seeking fair wages, a fair attendance policy, seniority increases and safe parks for cast members. The unions cited economic hardship for their members, including food and housing insecurity.

The contract for cast members at Disneyland expired on June 16 while the contract for Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney workers expires on September 30.

The bargaining committee said it is committed to negotiations on Monday and Tuesday, but said the strike authorization allows it to call a strike at any time.