Dierks Bentley announces 2025 "Broken Branches" tour, with 4 stops in California

Country music star Dierks Bentley will be hitting the road again this year with a new 30-plus city tour.

The "Broken Branches" tour comes ahead of a new album – with a new single, "She Hates Me," released on Friday.

Zach Top and The Band Loula are listed as the opening acts for the new tour, which is set to kick off to kick off in late May.

The first California stop of the tour will be June 19 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista.

Bentley will then return a week later for a string of shows across the Golden State, starting on June 26 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, then on June 27 at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, and finally the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on June 28.

Tickets for the Chula Vista, Mountain View, and Wheatland shows are set to go on sale Feb. 21. The LA show tickets are scheduled to go on sale Feb. 28.