DHS responds to Sen. Padilla visit to Sacramento ICE facility

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security responded Friday to Democratic Senator Alex Padilla after Padilla made an unannounced visit to the Sacramento Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, calling the visit a "stunt" and claiming that it forced the office to temporarily shut down operations.

Padilla's office said he showed up at the facility on Thursday to demand answers about a collision in Woodland involving an unmarked ICE vehicle and a pedestrian. Padilla referred to the incident as "part of a broader pattern" of the agency engaging in excessive use of force.

An initial DHS account of the incident claimed that the pedestrian was aggressive and jumped onto the hood of the vehicle. After Woodland police disputed those claims, ICE responded again and said the pedestrian "chose to directly impede a law enforcement action and stand in the middle of an active road."

Multiple angles of footage obtained by CBS News Sacramento show that the pedestrian, Antonio Moreida, was recording and was standing in the middle of the street when he was struck by the vehicle. Moreida, a volunteer with a local immigration advocacy group, told CBS News Sacramento that he was there to document an ICE operation that was happening in the area.

Moreida suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision and was not detained by federal immigration agents. Earlier this week, Moreida also disputed DHS' account about the collision, saying that it did not describe what happened "whatsoever."

"DHS definitely has a way of framing things to their benefit," Moreida said on Wednesday.

Padilla said that he confirmed with federal immigration officials that the agent involved in the collision was still working in the field. DHS did not comment on the Woodland incident or the status of the agent in the statement it provided Friday.

"We've seen this Administration repeatedly deflect, deny, and avoid responsibility, even in the face of clear evidence. Today's visit only reinforced those concerns," Padilla said on Thursday.

DHS claimed that Padilla's presence at the facility caused operations to temporarily shut down and forced people to wait outside in the rain for their appointments. The agency said operations resumed once Padilla and his staff left the premises.

"Sen. Padilla has consistently shown more concern for criminal illegal aliens who've broken our laws and destroyed any possibility of ever remaining in our country than he ever has for Rachel Morin, Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, and the true victims of illegal alien crimes in America," a DHS spokesperson said.

Other elected officials, including Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson, who represents the Woodland area, have also demanded answers from federal immigration officials about the Woodland incident.

"I demand that ICE immediately investigate this incident, fully cooperate with local law enforcement, and ensure that any individuals found to have engaged in misconduct or unlawful behavior are held accountable," Thompson said on the day of the collision.

DHS has not announced any formal investigation into the collision. The Woodland Police Department said it is conducting its own criminal investigation into the incident.