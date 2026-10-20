Federal immigration vehicle hits pedestrian in Woodland, police say

Woodland police are investigating a traffic collision involving a vehicle operated by federal immigration authorities and a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to the area of Locust and Clover streets, the Woodland Police Department said.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries, police said. NorCal Resist, an immigrant advocacy organization, said the person was stable but described them as being "scraped up." Paramedics also responded to the scene, according to the organization.

Woodland police said the circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation. The department also noted that the collision was not being investigated as a hit-and-run but could not provide any further details.

NorCal Resist posted footage of the collision to their social media pages, showing a man, Antonio Moreida, being knocked to the ground. Woodland police told CBS News Sacramento that the footage posted by NorCal Resist "appears" to show the incident.

Moreida told CBS News Sacramento that he went to the neighborhood after hearing reports of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation with the hopes of documenting it and alerting nearby residents.

He said he began recording people he believed were federal immigration officers and asked them to identify themselves. CBS News Sacramento obtained additional footage recorded by Moreida showing the front end of the vehicle striking him as he was recording in the middle of the street.

"I took the corner of the car to the chest," Moreida told CBS News Sacramento. "When I first hit the ground, I had the wind knocked out of me. That was my first reaction,"

CBS News Sacramento has made multiple attempts to reach out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for comment but has not received a response.

The incident prompted criticism from state and federal lawmakers, who called for accountability and a thorough investigation.

Democratic U.S. House Rep. Mike Thompson, whose district includes Woodland, said he was in communication with local law enforcement, who informed him that federal immigration authorities were operating the vehicle involved.

"ICE cannot continue to terrorize our communities ... No one is above the law," Thompson said in a statement.

Thompson also said the incident highlights the need for transparency and accountability, citing what he described as growing distrust and fear within communities.

"Members of our community need to feel safe," he said.

California Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, whose District 4 also includes Woodland, called for "a full investigation by local and state authorities because we can't rely on this federal administration to investigate itself."

"This kind of behavior is unacceptable and falls short of the standards of professionalism and restraint our communities have every right to expect from law enforcement," Aguiar-Curry said.

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office released a statement saying it was aware of the incident but could not comment further due to the investigation being active.