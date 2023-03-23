Detectives: Roseville man allegedly sexually assaulted several minors over past 25 years
CTIRUS HEIGHTS -- A Roseville man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple minors over the past 25 years, police say.
The Citrus Heights Police Department says detectives began investigating 61-year-old Ricky Vaughn back in November 2022. Detectives say they identified several alleged victims of Vaughn, all ranging in age from 6 to 13.
Vaughn was arrested on Wednesday and is facing 12 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He's being held without bail at Sacramento County Jail.
Detectives are still looking into whether there are any other possible victims.
