Detectives investigating after woman shot and killed in Stockton

By Cameron Glenn

CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON  - Detectives are investigating a homicide in Stockton overnight. 

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of East Lafayette Street at around 2 a.m. after receiving the report of someone being shot. There, officers located the victim, a woman, 46, who had been shot multiple times. 

She later died. 

Polcie say the investigation was turned over to detectives, who, while investigating the homicide, encountered a man who was combative and assaulted two officers. An officer's taser eventually subdued him using a stun gun. 

The suspect is Pedro Macedo, 31. He's facing battery charges on an officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.

