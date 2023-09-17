Detectives investigating after woman shot and killed in Stockton

STOCKTON - Detectives are investigating a homicide in Stockton overnight.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of East Lafayette Street at around 2 a.m. after receiving the report of someone being shot. There, officers located the victim, a woman, 46, who had been shot multiple times.

She later died.

Polcie say the investigation was turned over to detectives, who, while investigating the homicide, encountered a man who was combative and assaulted two officers. An officer's taser eventually subdued him using a stun gun.

The suspect is Pedro Macedo, 31. He's facing battery charges on an officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.