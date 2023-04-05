Detectives arrest suspect in Sacramento shooting that left 1 dead

SACRAMENTO – Detectives say they have made an arrest in the Sacramento shooting that left a man dead last week.

The Sacramento Police Department says, a little before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of 71st Street to investigate a shooting report. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once.

Officers started life-saving measures, but police say the man was soon pronounced dead by medics.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and canvassed the area, interviewing witnesses.

On Wednesday, Sacramento police detectives announced that they had arrested 32-year-old Miguel Gamboa in connection to the case. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on a charge of homicide.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed as 33-year-old Edmund Arredondo.

A motive for the shooting has still not been made clear.