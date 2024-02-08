Detectives arrest man accused of December shooting, other gun-related crimes in Modesto

MODESTO — A man accused of shooting a woman with a shotgun and other gun-related crimes in Modesto has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Gabriel Martinez, 46, was taken into custody by detectives at a residence along Covena Avenue shortly before 1 p.m., the Modesto Police Department said.

Detectives had been investigating a shooting that happened on the night of December 5 in the area of Spruce and South Madison Streets. A 41-year-old woman was shot with a shotgun while in the front yard of a residence. She is still recovering from her injuries.

Martinez was identified as a suspect soon after and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for an attempted murder charge. Modesto police said detectives were unable to locate Martinez in the weeks since.

While they searched for Martinez, detectives learned of other crimes that Martinez was suspected of committing, dating back to last March. The two most recent incidents occurred in November and December and involved Martinez allegedly threatening the victims with a gun.

Martinez has since been booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun, in addition to the attempted murder charge and charges in an unrelated warrant out of Stanislaus County.