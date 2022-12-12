Watch CBS News
Detached garage goes up in flames in rural El Dorado County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

EL DORADO COUNTY – An early morning fire in rural El Dorado County engulfed a detached garage on Monday.

Scene of the fire.  El Dorado County Fire Protection District

The scene was on Irish Acres Road, near Slug Gulch Road, in the community of Fairplay.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but the flames appear to have fully engulfed the structure.

Firefighters remain at the scene through the morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

