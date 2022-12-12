Detached garage goes up in flames in rural El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY – An early morning fire in rural El Dorado County engulfed a detached garage on Monday.
The scene was on Irish Acres Road, near Slug Gulch Road, in the community of Fairplay.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but the flames appear to have fully engulfed the structure.
Firefighters remain at the scene through the morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.