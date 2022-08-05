Deputies searching for wanted person south of Modesto; People urged to avoid the area
MODESETO -- The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office asked Thursday afternoon that people to stay away from an area south of Modesto as deputies search for a wanted person.
The sheriff's office asked people to avoid the 1600 block of Dallas Street in the Bret Harte area. Residents in the vicinity are urged to stay inside and secure their property.
Officials did not give a description of the person they are looking for.
