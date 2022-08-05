Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies searching for wanted person south of Modesto; People urged to avoid the area

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESETO -- The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office asked Thursday afternoon that people to stay away from an area south of Modesto as deputies search for a wanted person. 

The sheriff's office asked people to avoid the 1600 block of Dallas Street in the Bret Harte area. Residents in the vicinity are urged to stay inside and secure their property. 

Officials did not give a description of the person they are looking for. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 5:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.