Deputies respond to "critical incident' in Colfax; people urged to avoid area
COLFAX -- Deputies were urging people to avoid a neighborhood in Colfax as they dealt with a "critical incident" on Thursday.
The scene was along the 500 block of South Auburn Street.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office later announced that the incident had safely concluded and the area would be clearing.
Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance in the area but when they attempted to contact the suspect, they took off in a vehicle.
The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran from deputies, who set a perimeter in the area. The suspect was eventually taken into custody and no injuries were reported.
The suspect's identification has not been released at this time.