Deputies investigate crash, shooting in North Highlands

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home following a shooting in North Highlands on Sunday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded during the evening to reports of shots fired along Senate Avenue, which is a few blocks west of the Madison Avenue exit off of Interstate 80.

When deputies arrived, they found that a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting had crashed into a home.

Evidence of a shooting was located at the scene, however, no injuries were reported.

One person was detained at the scene, though, investigators could not yet confirm their involvement in the incident.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 7:37 PM

