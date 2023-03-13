Deputies investigate crash, shooting in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home following a shooting in North Highlands on Sunday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded during the evening to reports of shots fired along Senate Avenue, which is a few blocks west of the Madison Avenue exit off of Interstate 80.
When deputies arrived, they found that a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting had crashed into a home.
Evidence of a shooting was located at the scene, however, no injuries were reported.
One person was detained at the scene, though, investigators could not yet confirm their involvement in the incident.
