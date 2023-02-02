Watch CBS News
Deputies help Pioneer couple who got stuck in their own icy driveway

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PIONEER – An elderly couple in Pioneer were helped back to the home by deputies after they got stuck in icy conditions Wednesday night.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office says, just before 9 p.m., they got a welfare check call. The caller was worried that an elderly couple wasn't picking up their phone – and their car horn could be heard sounding from their residence.

Deputies who responded to the scene found that a woman was stuck in her vehicle, unable to get out due to ice on her driveway. Her husband had also slipped and fell on the ice while trying to get to their home.

With the help of deputies, the couple were safely helped into their home. Medical personnel then checked them out, making sure the pair were OK.

Before leaving, deputies also brought in the couple's groceries and salted their driveway.

The sheriff's office says, with the recent icy conditions, it's always a good idea to check on your neighbors. 

