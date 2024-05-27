Demonstrators with pro-Palestinian messages interrupt Memorial Day event in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Demonstrators with pro-Palestinian messages interrupted a Memorial Day event at Sacramento's Memorial Auditorium on Monday.

The event was being held outside of the auditorium and was set to feature a flag ceremony and speakers.

Exactly when the protesters interrupted is unclear, but Sacramento police sent out an alert a little before 11 a.m. that demonstrators were now blocking J Street at 15th Street, right by the Memorial Auditorium.

As seen in video taken at the event, the demonstrators were carrying signs and shouting pro-Palestinian messages.

The event as it was being interrupted by protesters. Obtained by CBS13

The original Memorial Day event was scheduled to go from 10 a.m. to noon. People who attended the ceremony say the protesters chanted throughout the event.

Several Sacramento area leaders were at the Memorial Day event, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.

A group of protesters marched into Midtown Sacramento, away from the auditorium, then turned back and walked all the way to the California State Capitol.

Sacramento police were warning residents to be aware of rolling road closures due to the march.