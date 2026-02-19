Delta College Stockton campus closed through Sunday due to lack of heat in most buildings

With heat unavailable in the majority of San Joaquin Delta College's buildings, most of the school has moved to online classes with staff working from home.

As of Thursday evening, crews were working to repair a leak in an underground heating pipe, and the Stockton campus will remain closed through Sunday.

"We made the decision yesterday based on the cold temperatures that we're having in the wake of the storms this week that it would be best to just close campus...," Alex Breitler, Delta College director of marketing and communications, said Thursday. "We obviously want to provide a learning environment that is comfortable and safe for folks."

This isn't the first time the campus has faced a leak in recent months, as Delta College is looking into a long-term fix while they hope in the short-term to patch up the pipe.

"Our campus is about half-a-century old," Breitler said. "So we have some infrastructure challenges as a result of that. One of those issues are the underground pipes that supply heated water to heat our buildings. Those pipes are about 30 years old now, and we've had sort of a series of situations where we've had leaks in those pipes over the last couple of months that have forced us to basically shut down the heating while we repair and patch up the leaks and restore heating."

While in-person classes move online, the Child Development Center and POST Academy remain open, while athletic events will continue, including Thursday's baseball game.

Tracy resident David McClanahan, who also attended Delta College, bundled up to attend the game.

"If it gets to the point where you're going to get too cold and they have no way to heat, then heck yeah, close it up," McClanahan said.

McClanahan and his family went to watch his grandson, Jace Johnson, pitch. McClanahan is proud of his grandson, who thinks he can make it to the MLB as a left-handed pitcher.

"He does such a fantastic job, so I'm really proud of him…It's (the weather) not too bad, once you're watching somebody that you really enjoy watching, it doesn't matter. You don't really feel cold," he said.

While Jeff Johnson, Jace's father, said he didn't wear enough layers, he said his mom comes prepared as she told CBS Sacramento she had "like ten layers."

"It's always fun to get out and watch him play," Johnson said.

Delta Baseball redshirt freshman Luke Leggitt, who is from Lodi, described what it was like to hear the news about campus.

"There's no real effect, I guess, for us because most of it's online anyways," Leggitt said. "But, we get to come out here and have kind of a free day. That's the way we're taking it."

Whether or not the cold weather affected the game, Leggett told CBS Sacramento, with the wind, some balls that are normally pop flies resulted in home runs. The team just tried to stay warm throughout the game, and so did the family and friends watching from the stands.