Watch CBS News
Local News

Dehydrated hiker airlifted from Pacific Crest Trail

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Hiker rescued from Pacific Crest Trail
Hiker rescued from Pacific Crest Trail 00:18

SODA SPRINGS -- A hiker is recovering Sunday after being rescued from the Pacific Crest Trail near Lake Tahoe.

The California Highway Patrol says the hiker became severely dehydrated while hiking near Basin Peak. 

Emergency crews used a helicopter to reach the hiker, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Information on the hiker's condition was not released. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 10:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.