Dehydrated hiker airlifted from Pacific Crest Trail
SODA SPRINGS -- A hiker is recovering Sunday after being rescued from the Pacific Crest Trail near Lake Tahoe.
The California Highway Patrol says the hiker became severely dehydrated while hiking near Basin Peak.
Emergency crews used a helicopter to reach the hiker, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Information on the hiker's condition was not released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.